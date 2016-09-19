Politics with a Punch features Gumbo of New Orleans stars, Thursday

On September 22, Jeff Crouere and I will be hosting our September version of Political Incorrectness, New Orleans style. And, we have an eclectic panel of politics, sports, culture, humor, medicine, crime to meet any pallet:
Check out the exceptional line-up of celebrities that have been selected for this New Orleans Political Comedy Tradition:
Margarita Bergen
Society Editor, New Orleans Living Magazine; Social Butterfly
Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich
Coroner of Jefferson Parish
John Fourcade
TV/Radio Analyst & Host; Former NO Saints Quarterback
Yvonne Landry
Comedienne; Actor; Improv Teacher; & Writer
Travers Mackel
WDSU-TV Investigative Reporter; Emmy Nominee; AP Award
Eric Skrmetta
LA Public Service Comm.; State Trump Campaign Chairman
Oliver Thomas
Actor; WBOK Radio Talk Show Host, Former NO Councilman
Here is the rest of the details provided by Jeff Crouere, co-producer and emcee.
Doors Open at 6 p.m.; Show Begins at 8 p.m.;
Eiffel Society; 2040 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans
Be sure to arrive early to enjoy cocktails, dinner and musical entertainment
at the exquisite Eiffel Society. Valet Parking is provided.
Politics with a Punch
is our local version of "Politically Incorrect." It started in 2002 and after more than 100 shows and 14 years, it has become a local political tradition. The show is jointly produced with Steve Sabludowsky of Bayoubuzz.com and it has grown into quite a success story. Punch is a fast-paced, free-wheeling, no-holds barred discussion of what is happening in our city, state and nation. We place a premium on having a good time and expect plenty of laughs as we discuss the controversies and the outrageous antics of our local leaders and scoundrels.
Discount Tickets: $15.00 per person/$25.00 per couple.
If you would like to take advantage of this opportunity, purchase tickets in advance on-line at our website:
POLITICS WITH A PUNCH ONLINE TICKET STORE
Tickets at the door will be $20 per person/$35.00 per couple.
For more information, call me at #504-669-6076.
Thanks again for your support of Politics with a Punch. Without you and other friends, we could not have such successful events each and every month.
Hope to see you this Thursday night at the EIFFEL SOCIETY!
Jeff Crouere
Host, Politics with a Punch