Battle brews between Boustany, Fleming in Louisiana US Senate Race

Fleming hits Boustany on two fronts The alleged prostitution scandal aside, U.S. Rep. John Fleming, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, took a couple of different swings at U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany, his fellow GOP Senate candidate.



Fleming noted that while Boustany boasts of his support for flood victims in Louisiana, he was missing in action for a recent event in the U.S. House.

There was a moment of silence to honor the victims of the August flooding in the Greater Baton Rouge area. Fleming said that every member of the Louisiana Congressional delegation – Republicans and Democrat – joined together on the House floor to honor the flood victims – except Boustany.

On another issue, Fleming pointed out that Boustany is running a radio ad calling out both Republicans and Democrat “enablers” of President Obama’s Iran deal.

Calling the ad “Boustany’s Baloney,” a spokesman for Fleming pointed out that Boustany was one of the “enablers.” He voted for the bill that allowed the Iran deal to become a reality,

So, as one can see, things are beginning to heat up among Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate. State Treasurer still holds a sizeable lead in recent polls with Democrat Foster Campbell in second place.

