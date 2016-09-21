BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


TOMORROW: "Super Hot" POLITICS WITH A Punch, Watch Video to learn more;

Click link
Wednesday, 21 September 2016 12:23
Clinton burn rate, Trump birthers, Foundation woes, Battleground state polls
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

clinton trump tweetIt's coming down to the nail-biting time on twitter (and elsewhere) for the presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Here the top news items as viewed on our twitter feed using the keywords Trump and Clinton:

Bloomberg Politics reveals that the top earners in the country are abandoning the Republican Party in favor of Hillary Clinton. More conspiracy theories abound.

Hillary Clinton is going after Trump for his statements post-terrorist attack focusing on mistreating prisoners and engaging in torture.

The Trump campaign, however, is looking at Clinton's money burn.  She's raising cash and spending yet receiving horrible results compared to Trump.  

New polls show that Clinton is holding on to some important battleground states which are must win for Trump.

The Trump campaign is doubling down on Clinton claiming she started the birther movement.  

Now, both campaigns are dealing with problems related to their respective foundations.

All the news that you can tweet is above:

 

Published in News
Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « Pinsonat to discuss shocking Louisiana US Senate poll today 3:15, Join in Pinsonat cites Boustany's ads in Acadiana, Kennedy's failure to make US Senate case »
Login to post comments
back to top

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Discuss below

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1