Thursday, 22 September 2016 11:24
Trump train on track in Florida, Clinton with slight leads in important battleground states
trump engineAccording to a brand new poll released today, Donald Trump train is on track in the critical state of Florida, reversing course, from August.  However, in other polls, Clinton appears to be on top in some important Battleground states and with minorities.

Republican Donald Trump has a razor-thin 1-point lead over Hillary Clinton in Florida—a statistical tie and a reversal from last month—according to a new Suffolk University poll of likely general-election voters in a state some consider the tipping point for the 2016 presidential election.

Trump (45 percent) led Clinton (44 percent) with Libertarian Gary Johnson at 3 percent, the Green Party’s Jill Stein at 1 percent, and 7 percent undecided. Six candidates for president are listed on the Florida ballot, including Darrell Castle of the Constitution Party and Roque De La Fuente of the Reform Party, neither of whom received support in the poll.

In a Suffolk University poll taken in early August, Clinton held a 4-point lead in a four-way ballot test that included Johnson and Stein and led Trump by 6 points in a head-to-head matchup.

“Hillary Clinton’s support remains in the mid-forties, but she has lost her August lead because Donald Trump is aggregating previous undecided and Johnson supporters in his camp,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center in Boston. “One of the more striking findings is that Florida voters don't perceive Hillary Clinton as easy a winner as they did in August.”

In other poll news (see above), Clinton and Trump tied in North Carolina, Clinton ahead of Trump for black vote 81 to 7, Clinton leads Trump in Wisconsin

 

Bayoubuzz Staff
