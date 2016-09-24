BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


TOMORROW: "Super Hot" POLITICS WITH A Punch, Watch Video to learn more;

Click link
Saturday, 24 September 2016 12:55
NY TIMES backs Clinton, calls Trump worst ever; More Clinton emails; Debate Prep; Hillary's new ads
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

clinton endorseTop Trump-Clinton news for Saturday morning as per twitter.  Watch the video for more details.

CLINTON SLAMS TRUMP ON WOMEN, DISABLED

Hillary Clinton is trying to focus on disabilities and women.  Obviously, Clinton is trying to show that Donald Trump mocked women and reporters.  Will the attacks succeed?  

REINES REIGNS AS TRUMP

A former State Department employee and Clinton confident,  Philippe Reines  is role-playing Donald Trump.  It is reported he knows how to needle Clinton and get under Hillary Clinton's skin.  

MORE CLINTON EMAIL

A federal judge has ordered the State Department to release over 5000 Clinton emails, but only 1050 pages  will be released, in three batches before the elections.  

NY TIMES ENDORSE CLINTON, WAS THERE ANY DOUBT?

New York Times has come out with enforcement and it's Clinton for President.  But, boy, did it take a slap at Donald Trump.  Trump will say that the New York Times is crooked and failing.

Published in News
Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « Clinton blasted for estate tax 65%, Mark Cuban, Trump vs. women ad, more Cross-pollination of Louisiana Entertainment tax credit programs for multifaceted companies »
Login to post comments
back to top

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Discuss below

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1