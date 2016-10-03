Louisiana cities growth: New Orleans 28th fastest big city, Lafayette 95th Baton Rouge 202nd mid-sized

The rust-belt for the most part, are suffering with population growth, while those that are warmer, sunnier, (with exceptions) are doing better.

A new survey by Wallet Hub reflects what many of us are hearing as the Presidential candidates try to attract voters.

Also, some Louisiana cities are doing well while others are struggling as the study divides the rankings into “large”, “midsize” and “small cities”.

Here are how some of the Louisiana cities rank:

NEW ORLEANS: 28th fastest growing large city

LAKE CHARLES 64th fastest growing small city

LAFAYETTE 95TH fastest growing mid-sized city

KENNER 197TH fastest growing small city

BATON ROUGE 202nd fastest growing mid-sized city

SHREVEPORT 232nd fastest growing mid-sized city

METAIRIE 240TH fastest growing mid-sized city

Texas appears to lead in growth for all three size categories leading with Austin, Frisco and League City Texas.

Here is the way that WalletHub describes its study:

With the economy steadily rebounding since the Great Recession, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2016’s Fastest Growing Cities.



In order to identify the U.S. cities that grew the most rapidly between 2009 and 2015, WalletHub’s analysts compared 515 U.S. cities across 14 key metrics, ranging from “population growth rate” to “college-educated population growth” to “unemployment rate decrease.” In addition, we produced separate rankings for large, midsize and small cities.

Fastest Growing Cities Slowest Growing Cities 1 Frisco, TX 506 Waukegan, IL 2 League City, TX 507 Flint, MI 3 Lehigh Acres, FL 508 Cleveland, OH 4 Kent, WA 509 Cincinnati, OH 5 Surprise, AZ 510 Gary, IN 6 Meridian, ID 511 Atlanta, GA 7 Midland, TX 512 Toledo, OH 8 McKinney, TX 513 Toms River, NJ 9 Concord, NC 514 Detroit, MI 10 Bryan, TX 515 Jacksonville, NC

Best vs. Worst

Lehigh Acres, Fla., experienced the highest population growth , at 8.44 percent. Conversely, Detroit experienced the highest population decrease , at 4.47 percent.



College Station, Texas, experienced the highest household income increase , at 9.07 percent. Conversely, Kenner, La., experienced the highest household income decrease , at 2.76 percent.



Frisco, Texas, experienced the highest job growth , at 5.32 percent. Conversely, Decatur, Ill., experienced the highest jobs decrease , at 1.31 percent.



McKinney, Texas, experienced the highest poverty rate decrease , at 9.63 percent. Conversely, Ellicott City, Md., experienced the highest poverty rate increase , at 87.61 percent.



Midland, Texas, experienced the highest growth in GDP per capita, at 11.81 percent. Conversely, Yuma, Ariz., experienced the highest decrease in GDP per capita, at 2.79 percent.



To view the full report and your city’s ranking, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/fastest-growing-cities/7010/