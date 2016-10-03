Louisiana receives $186,000 of $18.85M from SBA for export growth

The SBA announced today that Louisiana has been awarded $160,000 as part of a $18.85M to support export growth for small businesses.

Administrator Maria Contreras-Sweet, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), today announced $18.85 million to support export growth among American small businesses. The funding was awarded through SBA’s competitive State Trade Expansion Program (STEP).

Contreras-Sweet heralded the news as a boon for America’s small businesses:“Exporting provides tremendous opportunities for America’s small businesses and entrepreneurs. Two-thirds of the world’s purchasing power can be found outside of the United States, but only about one percent of America’s 28 million small businesses are reaching customers beyond our borders. Exporting is an important growth opportunity for our small businesses that are ready to expand their reach into new and increasingly borderless global markets. These STEP awards, in addition to SBA's export loans and U.S. Export Assistance Centers, help small businesses across our nation have the tools, resources and relationships they need to take their businesses global.”

STEP awards were created to advance key priorities identified in the President’s National Export Initiative, namely to expand the base of small businesses that become exporters and to make the exporting process as easy as possible for small businesses.

These awards are granted to U.S. states and territories to support programs that help small businesses expand their export-related activities. This includes participation in foreign trade missions, foreign market sales trips, subscription services for access to international markets, as well as the design of international marketing campaigns, export trade show exhibits, export training workshops and more.

STEP funds allow small businesses the opportunity to meet foreign buyers face-to-face at trade shows or on trade missions, and complement SBA’s export loan guaranty programs, which can finance the working capital needed to complete export orders and in turn help finance the expansion of production facilities due to export success. Loans are available up to $5 million. More information can be obtained from SBA’s Export Finance Mangerslocated at 21 U.S. Export Assistance Centers across the country.

Recipients of STEP awards in the first three rounds (FY 2011, 2012, 2014) reported a strong return on federal taxpayer investment, generating $22 in U.S. small business export sales for every $1 awarded.

FY2016 (Year 5) STEP Awards

Awardees were determined via a competitive process, as required by the Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act of 2015.

Awardee Amount Alabama $125,987 Alaska $194,000 Arizona $299,903 California $844,214 Colorado $186,140 Connecticut $244,000 Delaware $282,636 Hawaii $700,000 Idaho $388,500 Illinois $850,000 Iowa $130,000 Kansas $383,000 Kentucky $467,000 Louisiana $160,000 Maine $145,000 Maryland $777,579 Massachusetts $504,478 Michigan $820,000 Minnesota $155,736 Mississippi $509,760 Missouri $634,134 Montana $364,969 Nebraska $261,340 Nevada $283,000 New Hampshire $213,000 New Jersey $750,000 New Mexico $200,000 New York $602,115 North Carolina $850,000 North Dakota $231,045 Ohio $750,000 Oklahoma $464,900 Oregon $562,500 Rhode Island $427,950 South Carolina $333,364 South Dakota $116,250 Texas $800,000 Utah $365,700 Vermont $286,439 Virginia $359,461 Washington $850,000 West Virginia $186,500 Wisconsin $631,000 Wyoming $158,400 TOTAL $18,850,000

The SBA Office of International Trade resource page can be found here. Additional information on STEP can be found here.blic and private organizations, the SBA delivers its services to people throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam. www.sba.gov