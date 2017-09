The TV station stated that “Evans announced the recall petition in a press release, just two days after Yenni told the Jefferson Parish Council he would not resign from office and one day after he agreed to stay away from Jefferson Parish public schools.”

Yenni admitted to exchanging sexually-explicit text messages with a 17-year-old teenager. The controversy has rocked the parish which already has a history of recent political controversies and politicians leaving office due to scandals.

