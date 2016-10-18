Louisiana more competitive for Clinton, Trump's campaign $ dwarfed

Clinton closes gap in Louisiana RealClearPolitics is reporting on a poll conducted by JMC Analytics which shows that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is closing the gap with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Louisiana. Trump has a seven-point lead in the poll, which is down from 10 points a month ago. Here are the results:



Republican Donald Trump – 45%.

Democrat Hillary Clinton – 38%.

Libertarian Gary Johnson – 4%.

Green Party Jill Stein – 1%.

Undecided – 12%.

Trump’s 45% support is holding steady from a month ago, but Clinton has increased her total by three points.

Political analysts still believe that Trump will win Louisiana’s eight electoral votes onNovember 8.

Presidential spending

The Center for Responsive Politics has the latest money figures on the presidential race. Combined, it has topped $1 billion. Here’s the report:

Hillary Clinton (D)

Candidate Committee – $373,281,856.

Outside Money – $143,509,897.

Total – $515,791,763.

Donald Trump (R)

Candidate Committee – $165,853,281.

Outside Money – $40,007,484.

Total – $205,860,765.

Gary Johnson (L)

Candidate Committee – $7,921,173.

Outside Money – $530,100.

Total – $8,451,293.

Jill Stein (G)

Candidate Committee – $1,876,899.

Outside Money – $0.

Total – $1,876,899.

