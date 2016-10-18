Pre-Louisiana US Senate race Facebook Live today; Maness cites offer, threat to depart race

Tonight, if you are not watching any of the nightly presidential election drama on one of your cable networks, check out the LPB debate for the Louisiana United States Senate seat to replace retiring Senator, David Vitter.

Only five of 24 candidates, two Democrats and three Republicans have qualified for the televised debate. Rob Manes and David Duke did not make the 5% cut based upon a September 2016 Bernie Pinsonat (SMOR) poll.

Speaking of polls, come join pollster John Couvillion of JMC Analytics and Polling (and me) today at roughly 3 PM on Facebook live. You can make comments and ask questions by text chat. Yesterday, Couvillon released another poll commissioned by Congressman John Fleming, one of the Republican candidates. That survey indicates that Democrat PSC Chairman Foster Campbell has pulled way ahead in the race followed by three Republicans including Fleming. Here are the Couvillon results.

His poll has been criticized by Campbell's opponent, fellow Democrat candidate, Caroline Fayard. The campaign claims that Fleming’s poll has intentionally elevated Campbell’s and Fleming’s numbers. The Fayard campaign argument is, Campbell is the only candidate that Fleming would bee able to beat in a runoff.

In somewhat of a political shocker, what almost could be read like a Wilileak document, Republican Col. Rob Maness is claiming that he has been asked by the Republican leader to quit the U.S. Senate race in favor of John Fleming. In exchange for Maness’s departure, the Colonel is to receive an undisclosed amount of future campaign money. Maness cites Paul Dickson who is reportedly running the John Fleming Super PAC as the offeror. However, the Tea Party candidate, Maness claims there is a catch. If he were not seize the attractive opportunity to depart from the race, Maness would face an “offer you can’t refuse” clause. Bluntly, according to Maness, there would be future political consequences if the military man did not comply. Read more of the article from the Advocate which cites that Maness is not taking the offer and that Dickson admits to meeting with Maness, but denies the allegations about an offer.