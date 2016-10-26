Governor Edwards, group focusing on Louisiana coastal erosion, oil industry this week

This week, Gov. John Bel Edwards will be joined by State Representatives Tanner Magee, Stephanie Hilferty and Jerome “Zee” Zeringue on a bipartisan, two-day trip to tour Louisiana’s coast and visit offshore oil and gas exploration and production facilities in the Gulf of Mexico. Tomorrow, Gov. Edwards and the delegation will participate in a flyover of coastal Louisiana. The delegation will meet with officials from the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority to discuss the state’s master plan to restore Louisiana’s eroding coast. On Friday, the group will visit two offshore oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico to discuss the offshore industry.

“Louisiana’s coast is disappearing at an alarming rate, but we cannot ignore the important role the offshore energy industry plays in breathing life into Louisiana’s economy,” said Gov. Edwards. “Coastal restoration and a robust offshore energy industry have to co-exist because Louisiana’s future depends on it. I’m looking forward to joining these legislators on this two-day trip to see, first-hand, some of the coastal issues we’re facing and, just as important, visiting with some of the hard-working people who sustain the offshore energy industry. I know this is going to be a productive trip.”

Following tomorrow’s coastal flyover, Gov. Edwards and the delegation will participate in an Offshore Energy Industry Roundtable in Port Fourchon. The roundtable will discuss the state of the energy industry in Louisiana, Port Fourchon and its importance to local, regional, & state economies and policies and regulations that impact Port Fourchon, the Bayou Region and the energy industry as a whole.

On Friday, the group will visit an offshore drilling rig and an oil production platform in the Gulf of Mexico to discuss the offshore oil and gas industry. Throughout the day, they will tour the facilities, visit with workers and discuss the importance of the energy industry to Louisiana.