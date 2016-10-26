BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


Wednesday, 26 October 2016 12:24
New SMOR US Senate Poll: Kennedy widens lead, Campbell second
kennedy appropriationsIn the latest poll by Southern Media and Opinion Research (SMOR), Treasurer John Kennedy leads the US Senate race with 22 percent, Foster Campbell 16%, Congressman Boustany 14%, Caroline Fayard 12% and Congressman John Fleming 9%.

The poll is an update from the September SMOR poll which show some significant changes in the race. 

    State Treasurer John Kennedy (R) – 16.9%.
    U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany (R) --. 15.2%.
    Attorney Caroline Fayard (D) – 11.4%.
    PSC Foster Campbell (D) – 9.2%.
    U.S. Rep. John Fleming (R) – 8.3%.
    Retired Lt. Col. Rob Maness (R) – 3.3%.
    David Duke (R) – 3.1%.

Pinsonat and Stephen Sabludowsky are scheduled to discuss the poll results on Facebook Live today at roughly 2:30 PM.  Join in with your questions.  See the poll results below.

 

 

 

