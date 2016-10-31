Clinton versus Trump, 12 Yats of Christmas with a Grunch, Politics With a Punch, this Thursday night

In this corner weighing heavy baggage, is Hillary Clinton. And in that corner, also weighing heavy baggage, is Donald Trump.

The “election from hell” begins Thursday night, “live from the Eiffel Society on St. Charles Avenue, it’s Politics With A Punch”.

Clinton and Trump, in impersonation, will take center stage along with a super cast of hilarious talent as Jeff Crouere and I close out our Punch season with a “Grunch”.

Check out the panel:

Bobby Blaze

Legendary DJ, Donald Trump Impersonator

Sgt. T-Ben Boudreaux

WTIX-FM Radio Personality; Tonight Show Comedy Writer

Robert B. Evans, III

Attorney; Chairman of Recall Yenni Campaign

Benny Grunch

Songwriter, Band Leader, Legendary New Orleans Musician

Ian Hoch

WWL Radio Personality; Veteran Movie Actor, & Comedian

Fletcher Mackel

WDSU-TV Sports Anchor; Emmy Award Nominee

Casey Stouder

Hillary Clinton Impersonator

No, we won’t be releasing any emails or any new Clinton or Trump bimbo eruptions, but we will be having a lot of fun Discussing the local and national elections, New Orleans and Jefferson Parish politics, our lovable Saints, News of the day and of course, the infamous, 12 Yats of Christmas

And here’s more information and how you can attend:

POLITICS WITH A PUNCH ONLINE TICKET STORE

Discount Tickets: $15.00 per person/$25.00 per couple.

Doors Open at 6 p.m.; Show Begins at 8 p.m.;

Eiffel Society; 2040 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans

Be sure to arrive early to enjoy cocktails, dinner and musical entertainment at the exquisite Eiffel Society. Valet Parking is provided.

Tickets at the door will be $20 per person/$35.00 per couple.

For more information, call me at #504-669-6076.