Finally! Louisiana US Senate and Presidential elections, at long last

Two unpopular candidates seeking the highest office in the land with one surprise after another. One has to wonder how many votes will be against one of the candidates rather than for him or her. The lesser of two evils, so-to-speak.

Trump is expected to win Louisiana’s eight electoral votes when it’s all said and done. Who will be victorious nationally is anyone’s guess.

Topping the state ballot is the race for the open U.S. Senate seat vacated by Republican Sen. David Vitter. It has been a lackluster race, according to most observers.

There have been some flare-ups, such as Democrat Caroline Fayard trying to tie Democrat Foster Campbell to David Duke, earning her the dubious honor of the ugliest ad of the campaign.

And there was Duke on stage at Dillard University in the statewide televised forum where he created a spectacle by challenging the emcee on time and questions and dominating the forum.

But for the most part, it has been the usual ads of candidates, with many of them targeting Republican John Kennedy, who is the front-runner in the polls. It seems to be a race for second place. At least that what most political analysts think.

They see Kennedy finishing first with Democrats Campbell and Fayard and Republicans Charles Boustany and John Fleming trying to make the runoff. The big question is whether one of the Democrats can earn a runoff spot, or will they knock each other out.

At any rate, it promises to be a battle and any two of the candidates could wind up in the runoff.

There are 3,022,075 registered voters in Louisiana. Of that total, 64% are white, 31% are black, and 5% are other races. By party affiliation, 46% are Democrats, 30% are Republicans, and 24% are Other/No Party.

Voter turnout is expected to be high, with some predictions saying that 70% will go to the polls.