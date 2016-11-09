With Trump presidency, Hollywood celebs can leave and Make America Great Again

One of the sweetest aspects of Donald Trump’s amazing victory last night was the shocked response from so many disgusting Hollywood celebrities. Many of these “stars” raised money for Hillary Clinton or performed concerts for her in the final days of the race. At one event so-called musical artists Jay-Z and Beyonce displayed an utter lack of common decency by using the “F” word and other profanity and spewing the “N” word numerous times during their show. To have such filth at a Hillary Clinton event spoke volumes about the degradation of our culture and the direction of our country in recent years.

Donald Trump’s campaign did not rely on celebrities to pack rallies. Instead, his supporters waited hours just to see one person, their candidate. He represented a “movement,” the average Americans who have been overlooked in the past few administrations.

In this campaign, Trump appealed to the type of workers who had lost their jobs to globalist trade deals or the spread of illegal immigration. As he noted in his gracious and humble victory speech, in a Trump administration, the “forgotten” men and women in America will be forgotten no more.

While Trump was fighting for Main Street America, Hillary represented the elite, the Wall Street bankers and the globalist powers that pushed for open borders, international trade deals and an ever increasing federal government.

She also represented an especially powerful special interest group, Hollywood, that was united against Trump. Many of these celebrities tried to use their star power to help Hillary. Singers Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus canvassed college campuses for Hillary, while rock legends Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen performed at Hillary events.

As numerous celebrities insulted Donald Trump in every way possible, they were also insulting the millions of average Americans, the “basket of deplorables,” who share his values. Celebrities favor Hollywood values such as gay marriage, legalized drugs, abortion rights, and political correctness. However, millions of Americans still believe in traditional values and the vast majority of these voters helped give Trump a victory in many battleground states.

As the results were announced last night, celebrities such as Mia Farrow were apoplectic. Thus, Farrow recommended “Xanax,” whereas Ellen Show producer Andy Lassner said that he was “on hold with @AirCanada,” implying that he was going to join a celebrity exodus to Canada now that Trump won the presidency.

It was an amazing show of celebrity disgust on Twitter last night. After leaving the Hillary Clinton “victory” party early, Cher tweeted that Trump “will never be more than the toilet I’ve used as a symbol 4 him” and actress Kristen Bell bellowed, “Anyone else want to puke?” Singer Ariana Grande claimed that she was “in tears,” while actress Ariel Winter vowed that she would not “recognize @RealDonaldTrump as our President, ever.” Another actress, Rashida Jones, even indicated that she wanted to “quit life” due to Trump’s victory. Actor Chris Evans said “it was an embarrassing night for America,” and that “We’ve let a bully set our course.”

The celebrity outrage was not limited to last night. During the campaign, a number of leftist celebrities vowed to leave America if Trump. In fact, the list promising to leave is quite long and included actors Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson, Neve Campbell, Lena Dunham and Natasha Lyonne; singers such as Barbara Streisand and Ne-Yo and a large number of comedians such as Amy Schumer, Jon Stewart, Chelsea Handler, Whoopi Goldberg, George Lopez and Keegan-Michael Key.

Even political figures such as the Rev. Al Sharpton and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pledged to leave the country if Trump won.

Now that Trump has won, let’s hope that those who promised to leave will start packing their bags. In fact, “don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”

Our country will be much better off without these liberal fools, who are nothing more than self-serving and mindless celebrities who push for every politically correct cause imaginable. These are the very people who constantly denigrate the very Americans who buy tickets to their movies and concerts.

Not only should these celebrities get the hell out of the country, but the “deplorables” should boycott their projects. It is time for hard working Americans to stop spending their hard earned dollars on entertainment that lines the pockets of celebrities who hate traditional values and traditional Americans.

The Trump victory is a political realignment, and, hopefully, it will also be a cultural realignment. It is time for the American people to stop listening to these hateful celebrities and start turning back to more trusted sources of information and guidance such as parents, teachers and pastors.

Having all of these celebrities actually leave our country is certainly one important way to “Make America Great Again!”