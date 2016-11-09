Tough race for Foster Campbell vs. John Kennedy in Louisiana US Senate race after Trump romp

The Louisiana U.S. Senate campaign went down to the line, as expected, said Jim Brown during a Facebook Live discussion post-election Wednesday morning with Bayoubuzz publisher Stephen Sabludowsky.

What was once a 24-person race is now a contest between Republican Louisiana Treasurer John Kennedy and Democrat Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell. Kennedy edged Campbell.

In an election in which the top of the card, Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton 58 to 38%, Kennedy edged Campbell 25 to 17%, Republican Congressman Charles Boustany nabbing 15%, Democrat attorney Caroline Fayard collecting 12%. Also, Republican Congressman John Fleming received 11%, Rob Maness got 5% and David Duke 3%.

Here are some of the major points made by Brown during the Facebook Live discussion:

Kennedy outspent opponents, taking advantage of state fundraising, with Boustany and Fleming not doing as well from their Congressional spots.

Kennedy will be a major force in the runoff. The entire Republican vote of the major candidates was 59%. The two Democrats only received a total of 29%.

Kennedy's TV ads, took advantage of Trump's message, were very effective compared to average ads by his opponents.

Can see Trump campaigning for Kennedy during the runoff.

In Campbell's corner will be John Bel Edwards and the Democratic Party apparatus, teacher's union and others.

Unless national Democrats enter the race with money, Campbell will have even more trouble, than expected.

Sabludowsky said the contest was very contentious between Fayard and Campbell and Foster might not be able to count on the support of Fayard or her supporters.

campbell needs to make big move

can see trump campaignng for kennedy whereas campbell has goveror

combined fayard vote doesn't get him close towinning election

gop controls senate

unless national dems put money into campaign, will have rouble