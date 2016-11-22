Campbell calls Kennedy chicken for not debating in US Senate race

The first one will be held onThursday, December 1and hosted by Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) and a Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL). It will be aired on LPB stations around the state.

The second one is being hosted by Nexstar and WVLA-TV of Baton Rouge and will be broadcast on Friday December 2. It will be carried locally by KTAL-TV.

On Monday, November 28 the two candidates will appear in a forum put on by the Press Club of Baton Rouge. It will net be televised.

Update: The Fax-Net has learned that Kennedy has declined to participate in the LPB and CABL debate as well as the one sponsored by the Baton Rouge Press Club.

Campbell’s reaction was immediate. “What is Mr. Kennedy running from? The last time he skipped out on the people of Louisiana he let Bobby Jindal sell us out to Wall Street,” said Campbell. “John Kennedy is chicken. Plain and simple. What is he running from?”