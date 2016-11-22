BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


Tuesday, 22 November 2016 12:08
Campbell calls Kennedy chicken for not debating in US Senate race
campbell campaignby Lou Gehrig Burnett, Publisher of Fax-Net

2 statewide debates planned
    Two televised statewide debates are planned for  the U.S. Senate race. Candidates Republican John Kennedy and Democrat Foster Campbell have accepted invitations to participate.

    The first one will be held onThursday, December 1and hosted by Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB)  and a Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL).  It will be aired on LPB stations around the state.
    The second one is being hosted by Nexstar and WVLA-TV of Baton Rouge and will be broadcast on Friday December 2.  It will be carried locally by KTAL-TV.
    On Monday, November 28 the two candidates will appear in a forum put on by the Press Club of Baton Rouge.  It will net be televised.
    Update: The Fax-Net has learned that Kennedy  has declined to participate in the LPB and CABL debate as well as the one sponsored by the Baton Rouge Press Club.
    Campbell’s reaction was immediate.  “What is  Mr. Kennedy running from? The last time he skipped out on the people of Louisiana he let Bobby Jindal sell us out to Wall Street,” said Campbell. “John Kennedy is chicken. Plain and simple. What is he running from?”

 

