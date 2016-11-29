Recount vs. Voter fraud; JBE vs. Landry; Coach O vs. The future



This past Saturday, the campaign of Hillary Clinton announced that it would join in the recount effort. Trump was not pleased. “This recount is just a way for Jill Stein, who received less than one percent of the vote overall and wasn’t even on the ballot in many states, to fill her coffers with money, most of which she will never even spend on this ridiculous recount,” Trump said.

He added, “This is a scam by the Green Party for an election that has already been conceded, and the results of this election should be respected instead of being challenged and abused, which is exactly what Jill Stein is dong.” Stein responded to CNN’s Pamela Brown om “Newsroom” by saying, “For his information, this ia all going into a dedicated and segregated account so that it can only be spent on the recount.” Clinton won the popular vote by about 2 million votes. And since Trump says he did not because of fraud, perhaps a recount is a good idea.

Judge to decide JBE-AG fight

A judge will hear arguments this week on whether Gov. John Bel Edwards exceeded his authority by issuing an executive order providing protection for LGBT people.

Attorney General Jeff Landry says the order is unconstitutional and is seeking a court opinion.

The governor issued the executive order in April prohibiting discrimination in government and state contracts based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The governor has received support from groups, such as People Acting for Change & Equality (PACE) and Equality Louisiana.

Andrienne Critcher of PACE said, “This is especially important to young people. They do not want to come to a state that discriminates against gay and trans people. That is the modern-day canary in the coal mine.”

It is part of a power struggle taking place between the Democratic governor and the Republican attorney general, who makes no bones about running against Edwards in the next election.

Edwards commented, “It is baffling, though not surprising, that the attorney general continues to put his own political interests ahead of the needs of our state. He maintains that only businesses that reserve the right to discriminate are eligible for a state contract, and that’s just wrong.”

Edwards has accused Landry of repeatedly violating his constitutional authority. He is asking the court to uphold his executive order as well as define the attorney general’s authority.



Coach O right choice

The powers-that-be at Louisiana State University made the right choice in hiring interim Coach Ed Orgeron as its head football coach.

For a while, it was another debacle as LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva apparently pursued Jimbo Fisher at Florida State and Tom Herman at Houston to get a “name-brand” coach. It was all about the money with those guys.

In the end, they settled on Orgeron, who was 5-2 as an interim coach. He is popular with the players and also well-respected by LSU recruits who will coming into the program.

There was no squabble over money with Orgeron. This is his dream job, and he readily accepted the position.

As for Fisher, he is staying at Florida State. Herman left Houston to take the head coaching job at the University of Texas.

Orgeron had served as LSU’s defensive line coach since January 2015 and later as its recruiting coordinator prior to being named interim head coach after Les Miles was fired after four games into the season with a 2-2 record.

Orgeron is a Larose native. He has many years of coaching experience, having previously coached at Northwestern State, McNeese State, Arkansas, Nicholls State, Syracuse, USC, Ole Miss, the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee, and USC again before landing a position with the LSU Tigers.