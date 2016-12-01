SMOR: Kennedy leads Campbell by 14, States want cuts, no Obamacare

One of the reasons for the Kennedy lead, according to Bernie Pinsonat of SMOR, is government has a spending problem not a revenue problem and Louisiana apparently applies that concept to national government too.

In its final Southern Media Opinion and Research poll of 2016, Louisiana Treasurer John Kennedy holds a significant 14-point lead over his Democratic Party opponent Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell, Kennedy leads Campbell 52% to 38%.

According to SMOR here are some of the other findings:

Secretary of State Tom Schedler receives impressive positive job ratings from Louisiana Voters on conducting elections in Louisiana!

Governor John Bel Edwards and Treasurer John Kennedy receive positives job performance ratings from Louisiana voters.

Louisiana voters continue to blame too much spending as cause of Louisiana continuing budget deficits.

Majority of Louisiana Voters disagree with Governor John Bel Edwards on the need for more revenue - fifty four percent believe state government has enough money and side with Treasurer John Kennedy. Which explains Kennedy’s statewide appeal thus easily making runoff against two republican congressmen.

Fifty six percent of Louisiana voters think President-elect Trump should cancel the current government sponsored health care system referred to as Obamacare and replace it with a new health care plan developed by Republicans! Thirty-three percent oppose.