Shortly after the release of the poll, Pinsonat discussed the poll with radio talk show host Jim Engster on 107.3 FM.

On Thursday, Bernie Pinsonat and Southern Media and Opinion Research revealed its latest poll which showed a very comfortable lead by John Kennedy over Democrat Foster Campbell.

Below is the radio interview with Engster.

Some of the issues discussed during the interview are:

1. The differences between this US Senate race and the one two years ago with Mary Landrieu;

2. The lack of interest in the upcoming electiions and turnout

3. The 3rd Congressional election

4. The fall of the Louisiana Democratic Party

5. Angelle vs. Higgins Congressional election

6. John Kennedy African American support

7. More..

Here is the Bayoubuzz article from Thursday and the poll