BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


TOMORROW: "Super Hot" POLITICS WITH A Punch, Watch Video to learn more;

Click link
Monday, 19 December 2016 12:57
Trump gets close with Electoral College vote win, Russian ambassador killing raises NATO concerns
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

trump campaignAs of this writing, Donald Trump leads in the electoral voting by 176 to 93.  All eight of the Louisiana electors backed Donald Trump.  Trump is not expected to face any real challenges to his presidency.

 

 

One of the challenges Trump might face, however, is the shooting of the Russian Ambassador today in Turkey by an

Islamic militant upset about the carnage occurring in Syria.  With a month left to the inauguration, the issue Trump and of course, Obama, could face, might be Russian retaliation against Turkey. 

Turkey is a NATO state and any attack upon Turkey automatically by the organization agreement, compels the NATO members to defend that state under attack. So far, Trump has been accused of mysteriously cozy relations with Russia, even to the extent that he has denied Russian involvement in the hacking of the Clinton campaign and the DNC.

Below is link to twitter storyline on the latter news story:

 

Last modified on Monday, 19 December 2016 13:24
Published in News
Stephen Sabludowsky

https://plus.google.com/u/0/+StephenSabludowsky/posts

 

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com/media/k2/users/584.jpg
Latest from Stephen Sabludowsky
More in this category: « Edwards makes economic loss argument after court loss to AG Landry over gays executive order "Trump doesn't know much", Bill Clinton, peeves off "angry white men", more »
Login to post comments
back to top

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Discuss below

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1