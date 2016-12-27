BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


Tuesday, 27 December 2016 15:38
New Orleans, River Region economic development? Michael Hecht on Facebook Live, Tuesday Jan. 3 @ 10AM
hecht2Let’s face it, ever since the beginning of the Katrina rebuild, Greater New Orleans and the River Region, has been “hot”.

In a significant part, the reason for its recent business expansions and economic growth is GNO Inc, and its President and CEO, Michael Hecht, who become an integral part of the area’s business community during the early days of the hurricane recovery.

Since then, the organization and the region have won award after awards, below are some of the more recent news clippings.

I will have the pleasure of interviewing Michael Hecht on Facebook Live tomorrow, Tuesday January 3 starting at 10am.  This event had been previously scheduled for December 28th but due to unforseen conflict, will now take place Tuesday Jan. 3.

This would be an opportunity for you to watch the interview and to even comment in Facebook live.  

You can watch the live event and participate at GNO Inc Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/GNOInc/?fref=ts 

my Facebook Profile page https://www.facebook.com/stephen.sabludowsky or Bayoubuzz Facebook Page  https://www.facebook.com/Bayoubuzzcom-Louisiana-and-US-News-90206201070/  

We will also broadcast the program live on Bayoubuzz.com.

PAST BAYOUBUZZ INTERVIEWS

Awards & Rankings

Download a copy of GNO, Inc. STARs (PDF) –- a comprehensive list of significant awards for the state and region
New Orleans is #1 in Population Growth for “Traditional Cities”

According to the journal Public Square, and US Census data, New Orleans is the #1 “traditional city” for population growth […]

December 9, 2016 | Read Story »

Louisiana Ranked #7 For Business

Economic Development journal Site Selection has named Louisiana to its Top 10 list of Best States for Business for the […]

November 3, 2016 | Read Story »

Greater New Orleans is Ranked # 10 in the USA for Hispanic Entrepreneurs

Research and data website GoodCall has determined that the New Orleans MSA is the #10 Best Place in the USA […]

October 5, 2016 | Read Story »

Louisiana is #7 for Women Entrepreneurs

Across the United States, women are taking the lead in business ownership. At last count, women owned more than 9 […]

September 30, 2016 | Read Story »

New Orleans is Named the #4 “Most Fun” City in America

Based on an exhaustive methodology, financial website WalletHub has determined that New Orleans is the #4 “Most Fun” City in […]

September 20, 2016 | Read Story »

 

Stephen Sabludowsky

