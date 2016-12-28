TWITTER STORM: Trump thanks himself, takes credit for US economy yet Obama more admired

It’s not even liberals or the main stream media who object to Trump’s twitter deployment. Even some conservative radio talk show hosts believe his twitter operation is not so smart and setting American policies with a tweet--is not too wise. One believes 140 carets are actually the best he can do.
Still I believe Trump uses twitter most effectively. Not only does he irritate his critics, he employs it to take credit, whether credit is due, or not.
But, what is really fascinating during this transition period has been Trump’s use of twitter to take credit for Obama’s accomplishments.
