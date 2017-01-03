Congress in session, Obamacare on table--surgical or delay?

The Democratic-leaning The Daily Dime has presented its own reasons for not doing damage to Obamacare, or, the Affordable Care Act.

Congress is in session and Obamacare repeal is on the table. The big question is whether that table is for surgery or if the repeal and replace is being tabled to another time.

Repeal and delay on ACA (From the Daily Dime)

Republicans in Congress have made no secret of the fact that their top priority this month will be repealing the Affordable Care Act, which has helped more than 20 million Americans get affordable health coverage. As The New York Times reports, the key repeal votes could start as early as today and next week.

Within hours of the new Congress convening, the House plans to adopt a package of rules to clear the way for repealing the health care law and replacing it with as-yet-unspecified measures meant to help people obtain insurance coverage. Then, in the week of Jan. 9, according to a likely timetable sketched out by Representative Greg Walden, Republican of Oregon, the House will vote on a budget blueprint, which is expected to call for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Later, in the week starting Jan. 30, said Mr. Walden, incoming chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the panel will act on legislation to carry out what is in the blueprint. That bill would be the vehicle for repealing major provisions of the health care law, including the expansion of Medicaid

But as Jonathan Chait brilliantly lays out in an essay for New York magazine, the GOP is a long way from finding agreement on a plan to replace Obamacare - and will probably never get there.

Covering people who can't afford to pay for their own medical care means making other people pay for it. You can do that through direct tax-and-spend transfers, or through indirect regulatory methods (like making insurance companies overcharge healthy people and undercharge sick ones). Republicans oppose these methods because they oppose redistribution in general. And yet politics requires them to promise a plan that does not deprive Americans of access to treatment. This is the reason none of their plans has advanced beyond the white-paper concept phase -either they contain too much redistribution to be acceptable to the GOP, or too little coverage to be acceptable to the public, or both.



New Orleans-area residents are invited to learn more about the ways ACA repeal could affect Louisiana citizens and the state budget. A community forum is scheduled this coming Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Corpus Christi-Epiphany Community Resource Center (2022 St. Bernard Ave., New Orleans). Leaders from 504HealthNet, the Jesuit Social Research Institute, the Advocacy Center and Voices of the Experienced (VOTE) will be on hand to provide information and answer questions. More information is available by clicking here.

