BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


TOMORROW: "Super Hot" POLITICS WITH A Punch, Watch Video to learn more;

Click link
Monday, 09 January 2017 12:39
New Orleans rapid population growth, almost half from Latin America
Written by 
Rate this item
(1 Vote)

new orleans tourismNew Orleans has made a population recovery since Hurricane Katrina.

According to new information provided by Michael Hecht of GNO Inc, the city is leading the country in population growth over the past five years, with 46% of that increase coming from Latin America.

New Orleans also leads all cities with foreign-born population growth.

Below is the information provided by Hecht: 

According to most recent U.S. Census data, New Orleans is #3 amongst all major US cities in population growth, from 2010 – 2015.  As this measurement period starts five years after Hurricane Katrina, it indicates that the in-migration is more than a “rebound” phenomenon.  Moreover, New Orleans is #1 in foreign-born population growth, from 2010 – 2015.  The originating locations for these new citizens are:

  • Latin-America = 46%
  • Asia = 35%
  • Europe = 13%
  • Other = 6%

The Top 10 Cities in America for Foreign-Born Population Growth are:

Published in News
Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « GNO Inc's Hecht talks Louisiana digital media, major New Orleans conventions, technology wins Jindal pens Politico oped on Obamacare, doesn't commit on repeal, replace timeline »
Login to post comments
back to top

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Discuss below

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1