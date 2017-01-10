Obama leaves on high note, Campbell Brown gets Facebook post



As he leaves office, only two former presidents have a higher approval rating – Bill Clinton at 66% and Ronald Reagan at 63%. Here are the rankings:

Bill Clinton – 66%.

Ronald Reagan – 63%.

Barack Obama – 58%.

Gerald Ford – 53%.

Lyndon Johnson – 49%.

Jimmy Carter – 34%.

George H.W. Bush – 34%.

George W. Bush – 29%.



Campbell Brown gets Facebook post

Campbell Brown, who is the daughter of well-known Louisiana journalist Jim Brown, is the new Director for News Partnerships for Facebook.

Brown, well known for her tenure at NBC and CNN, was hired as a way for Facebook to help smooth over its strained ties to the news media, according to the New York Times.

She put it this way: “I will be tapping my newsroom experience to help news organizations and journalists work more closely and more effectively with Facebook. I will be working directly with out partners to help them understand how Facebook can expand the reach of their journalism and contribute value to their businesses.”

Facebook has been blasted for fake news stories appearing on its site, and it has been trying to improve the news content that users post.

Brown will obviously be involved in that as well.