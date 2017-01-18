Crouere: Trump transition best ever in American History

Donald Trump has just completed the best presidential transition in American history. From the day of his election to inauguration week, Trump worked non-stop to deliver on his promises for the struggling people of this country. His vow to “Make America Great Again,” was not just a slogan, but a true commitment to deliver hope and opportunity to a citizenry in need.

Despite constant media criticism and harassment, Trump assembled an outstanding cabinet filled with corporate executives of extraordinary talent. At first, he was criticized for taking too long with his appointments, but the rapidity of the selections easily outpaced recent administrations. Then, he was criticized for picking too many wealthy business magnates; however, these are exactly the type of people that the country requires right now. Our government desperately needs uniquely qualified people to lead departments that have been mismanaged for decades.

Trump understands the challenges we face. Instead of choosing a political hack like Hillary Clinton or John Kerry for the vital position of Secretary of State, he nominated former Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson, a businessman with sterling international credentials, who has dealt with leaders in over 50 countries and successfully guided one of the largest corporations in the world. If confirmed, Tillerson has the skill set to transform the bureaucratic morass at the State Department.

Most importantly, during this transition, Trump has delivered on the promise of “jobs, jobs, jobs” for the American people. No other President-Elect has ever enjoyed the incredible success that Trump has achieved in the last several weeks. Per author and financial executive Joe Hoft, Trump has created or saved 1.2 million jobs in the transition period. If he can be this successful as President-Elect, there is almost no limit to what Trump can accomplish as President.

Since his election, Trump has been very busy negotiating for the American people. The stunning job announcements continued this week. General Motors disclosed a new investment of $1 billion in U.S. plants and plans to create a total of 7,000 new jobs over the next three years. This will include more than 450 new jobs that will be created when truck axle production moves from Mexico to Michigan.

On Tuesday, Walmart announced that the company will hire 34,000 new workers this year and open 59 new stores and 160 new specialized training academies for 225,000 of their employees. The overall investment will reach $6.8 billion in new capital projects for the upcoming fiscal year. According to Walmart Executive Vice President Dan Bartlett, these investments will “have a meaningful impact on the country.”

In another positive development, the Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group announced this week a planned investment of 3.1 billion over the next five years and is reportedly considering building an automobile plant in the United States.

These business moves have almost certainly been influenced by Trump’s rhetoric, negotiation skills and threats of a “big border tax” against automakers that sell vehicles domestically that are manufactured in foreign countries.

These same skills have been on display in the “massive cost reductions” that Trump negotiated “on military purchases and more.” Whether it is saving taxpayer money or creating American jobs, Trump is committed to deliver “big stuff” for the long-suffering people of this country.

This triumphant transition has been orchestrated by a newly elected President, unique in American history. Not only is Donald Trump the first billionaire to be elected President, but he is also the first non-politician to be elected since Dwight Eisenhower in 1952.

Trump has a unique style that is controversial and has created enemies within the political establishment of both parties, Hollywood and special interest groups and, of course, the media. These political opponents did not support him during his campaign or his transition and they certainly will not support him during his presidency.

Trump needs to focus on his goals and deliver on his promises, regardless of the political opposition trying to stop him. As President, he will undoubtedly have to go around his opponents and frankly communicate with the American people on Twitter. His enemies hate his use of social media, but it will allow him to evade the media filters and political roadblocks and deal directly with the only group that should matter to our new President, the American people.