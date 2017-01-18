Landrieu, New Orleans Aviation Board announces five-gate expansion for North Terminal

Today, Mayor Mitch Landrieu and the New Orleans Aviation Board (NOAB) announced a five gate expansion of the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport North Terminal Project, bringing the total number of gates from 30 to 35.

(Press release)

In January 2016, Mayor Mitch Landrieu joined the New Orleans Aviation Board (NOAB), regional elected officials, business and tourism leaders to break ground on the new North Terminal complex. The brand new, world-class airport terminal will serve as a crucial economic driver for the New Orleans metropolitan region and provide a lasting impression to visitors due to its modern design and open architectural concept.

“This gate expansion is great news for our city and state,” said Mayor Landrieu. “We are growing at a record pace. In 2016, the growth of the Louis Armstrong International Airport exceeded our expectations yet again. With increased service via 17 airlines and 59 non-stop destinations, including 7 international destinations, we have hit the triggers for additional expansion.”

Michael Hecht talks $8.5B LNG project in Plaquemines Louisiana from BayouBuzz on Vimeo.

Announced in April 2013, the new North Terminal will be constructed on the north side of the existing Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) property, creating over 13,000 new construction jobs and significant opportunities for local businesses and disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs) in the region. In total, the approximately 820,000 square-foot terminal will feature 35 gates, a 2,200-car parking garage, a central utility plant and a ground transportation staging area.

The anticipated funding of the $110 million expansion will be through airport bonds. The project is on track to be complete in October 2018.

Mark Reis, Interim Director of Aviation for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport said, "Our growth has surpassed all previously forecasted data. Today, we have more airlines and non-stop destinations than ever before. Based on this growth, we updated our activity forecast which showed that expansion plans need to begin sooner than originally anticipated."

Cheryl Teamer, Chair of the New Orleans Aviation Board said, “The North Terminal Project always included the option to expand to as high as 42 gates. Due to our current passenger traffic and anticipated future growth, a five gate expansion is necessary to handle continued growth in the facility."

Monica del Rio, Southwest Airlines Regional Leader and Airline Chair of the North Terminal Steering Committee said, "As Louis Armstrong International Airport continues to grow, airlines are able to add more services connecting people to what's important in their lives. As we've seen an increased demand for travel to New Orleans from around the world, many airlines are looking forward to providing the service that's meaningful to their customers."

NEW ORLEANS CITY COUNCIL

New Orleans Councilman Jared Brossett, Chair of the Transportation and Aviation Committee said, "The North Terminal Project at Louis Armstrong International Airport is bringing a world-class airport to a world-class city. It will expand tourism opportunities, better accommodate business and leisure travelers, and be a beautiful first impression for our visitors. With the addition of 5 more gates, the new terminal will now feature at least 2 new concourses and 35 gates. This exciting expansion is in line with the overall redevelopment plans for the airport. As New Orleans continues to be a premier destination, the goal is to make the airport experience more efficient and pleasant for all travelers.”

Councilmember-at-Large Jason Rogers Williams said, “Louis Armstrong has continued to meet and fly through benchmarks set before it. The sustained growth of our airport is an encouraging sign of progress. Investing to improve accessibility to New Orleans benefits our citizens and businesses alike. I’m proud of our dedication to structural and technological advancement to allow us to compete with our neighbors in the region and nationwide.”

District C Councilmember Nadine M. Ramsey said, “The growth in services at the airport is an indication of the growth of our local economy. It is important that we continue to take the necessary steps to accommodate and encourage business development. I support the expansion of the airport and look forward to this being an economic opportunity that benefits the entire community.”

CITY OF KENNER

Mayor E. “Ben” Zahn, III said, “I commend Mayor Landrieu and the Aviation Board for their vision and ability to 'see around the corners.' Pulling the trigger on this additional expansion is well received by the City of Kenner. Taking this decisive action allows the joint venture contractors to seamlessly add the new gates without having to remobilize in the future. We will continue to work with NOAB in this most important project for our city and the region as a whole.”

Councilwoman-At-Large, Division A, Maria DeFrancesch said, “The expansion of the New Orleans International Airport has generated an increased interest in the airline industry, bringing in many new airlines. The City will continue to work with the airport to insure the expansion of the airport will be a positive for the citizens of Kenner.”

NEW ORLEANS DELEGATION

State Senator Conrad Appel said, "No economic region can be competitive unless it has efficient and convenient air connectivity. The reconstruction of Louis Armstrong International Airport and the concurrent expansion of air carrier service prepares this region to meet the challenges not only of the present, but also of the future. "

State Senator Troy Carter, Sr. said, "In order for any city to reach its complete international star quality, a world class airport is essential. As a member of the Louisiana State Senate, I was proud to help direct the necessary funds to assist with this growth and development. I believe that the actions that have been taken and are scheduled to be taken will serve as an incredible asset for the entire Gulf Coast."

State Representative Jimmy Harris said, "I'm excited about the expansion to our airport. New Orleans is a world class city that deserves a world class airport."

State Representative Walt Leger said "New Orleans has always had the unique distinction of serving as a global gateway to the South. The 2016 expansion of the Louis Armstrong International Airport solidified this role and has ushered us into the next era of increased connectivity. The construction of a new terminal and five additional gates will ensure that 2017 is a year of opportunity, growth and prosperity for all New Orleanians."