Tuesday, 24 January 2017 11:24
Huh? Louisiana Sen. Kennedy beat Campbell though outspent by over $1M
by Lou Gehrig Burnett, Publisher of Fax-Net

Surprising Senate money

    The final financial figures are in for the Louisiana Senate race, and they contain some surprises.  They were filed with the Federal Election Commission and include activity through December 31, 2016.


    The reports show that Democrat Foster Campbell outspent Republican John Kennedy by more than a million dollars in a race that Kennedy won 61 to 39%.
    Campbell had total disbursements of $6,325,147  while Kennedy spent $5,017,718.
    They both raised about the same amount of money.  Kennedy had total receipts of $6,238,062.  Of that total, $1,016,358 came from Political Action Committees (PACs).  Campbell, meanwhile, raised $6,358,135 of which only $207,717 came from PACs.
    Campbell did loan his campaign committee a total of $750,000.  He paid back $500,000 in loans and is left with a debt of $293,471.  Kennedy did not loan his committee any money.
    Here is a recap of their reports:
Republican John Kennedy
    Cash on Hand as of 1/1/16 – $0.
    Total Receipts:– $6,238,062.
    Total Disbursements – $5,017,718.
    Ending Cash on Hand – $1,220,342.
    Debts/Loans Owed – $0.
Democrat Foster Campbell
    Cash on Hand as of 1/1/16 – $0.
    Total Receipts – $6,358,135 of which $750,000  was a loan to his committee.
    Total Disbursements – $6,325,147.
    Ending Cash on Hand – $32,989.
    Debts/Loans Owed – $293,471.
    Those figures include the primary and runoff elections.  So Campbell shouldn’t feel too bad about his expenditures.  He made the runoff.
    Former Republican U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany spent nearly $6 million on the race and finished in third place in the primary with 15% of the vote.
    And former Republican U.S. Rep. John Fleming spent nearly $5 million and finished in fifth place with 11% of the vote.  Fourth place went to Democrat Caroline Fayard who spent more than $2 million and received 12% of the vote.
    Here are the reports for those candidates who lost in the primary.  These reports go through Nov. 28, 2016.
Republican Charles Boustany
    Cash on Hand as of 1/1/16 – $366,517.
    Total Receipts – $5,761,321 of which $200,000  was a loan to his committee.
    Total Disbursements – $5,941,460.
    Ending Cash on Hand – $186,378.
    Debts/Loans Owed – $204,542.
Republican John Fleming    
    Cash on Hand as of 1/1/16 – $0.
    Total Receipts – $4,990,057 of which $1,294,735 was a loan to his committee.
    Total Disbursements – $4,843,954.
    Ending Cash on Hand – $146,102.
    Debts/Loans Owed – $1,294,735.
Democrat Caroline Fayard
    Cash on Hand as of 1/1/16 – $0.
    Total Receipts – $2,167,252 of which $1,345,000 was a loan to her committee.
    Total Disbursements – $2,160,011.
    Ending Cash on Hand – $7,238.
    Debts/Loans Owed – $1,347,049.
Republican Rob Maness
    Cash on Hand as of 1/1/16 – $21,173.
    Total Receipts – $788,411 of which $50,000 was a loan to his committee.
    Total Disbursements – $$742,522.
    Ending Cash on Hand – $67,040.
    Debts/Loans Owed – $0.
Republican David Duke
    Cash on Hand as of 1/1/16 – $0.
    Total Receipts – $198,170 of which $25,622 was a loan to his committee.
    Total Disbursements – $148,911.
    Ending Cash on Hand – $49,258.
    Debts/Loans Owed – $1,994.

 

Lou Gehrig Burnett

Lou Gehrig Burnett is the publisher of Fax-Net, a North-Louisiana newsletter.

