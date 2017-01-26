Discuss Donald Trump's first week as President of US: Facebook, Twitter LIVE

Donald Trump has issued a number of executive orders to reverse orders from the Barack Obama administration. Yet, he has become embroiled in numerous controversies that appear to be hurting his momentum.
Jeff Crouere, a former delegate for Donald Trump for the Republican Convention will discuss this issue with Bayoubuzz publisher Stephen Sabludowsky in a Facebook and Twitter Live, Thursday January 26 evening at 8PM.
Anticipated issues to be discussed:
Executive orders
American Intelligence
Trump vs. Media
Voter Fraud Allegations and Alternative Facts
The Wall
