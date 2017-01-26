Discuss Donald Trump's first week as President of US: Facebook, Twitter LIVE

How is President Donald Trump doing in his first week as President of the United States?

Donald Trump has issued a number of executive orders to reverse orders from the Barack Obama administration. Yet, he has become embroiled in numerous controversies that appear to be hurting his momentum.

Jeff Crouere, a former delegate for Donald Trump for the Republican Convention will discuss this issue with Bayoubuzz publisher Stephen Sabludowsky in a Facebook and Twitter Live, Thursday January 26 evening at 8PM.

You can watch the live event on Bayoubuzz.com, Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/stephen.sabludowsky or Bayoubuzz Facebook Page or Jeff Crouere's Facebook Page

You can also watch it on twitter

The event will allow those watching to chat online and ask questions. Also, those wanting to call in and ask questions, here is the information:

Or iPhone one-tap (US Toll): +16465588656,781977349# or +14086380968,781977349#

Or Telephone:

Dial: +1 646 558 8656 (US Toll) or +1 408 638 0968 (US Toll)

Meeting ID: 781 977 349

Anticipated issues to be discussed:

Executive orders

American Intelligence

Trump vs. Media

Voter Fraud Allegations and Alternative Facts

The Wall

More