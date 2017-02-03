David Vitter joins lobbying, public affairs group, Mercury

Today, he announced via a press release that he was joining a lobbying/public affairs group, named Mercury.

In a email message that was circulated along with the press release, Vitter said:

"Wanted to send you this note as I start a great new phase of my career. I've joined Mercury, a leading lobby/public affairs strategy firm. I'll taking on the role of Co-Chairman, with dual bases in the DC office and developing Mercury activity in the Gulf South. Attached is the full announcement. My new contacts are below.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out if I can be of any help, especially with the many new initiatives of the new administration.

Mercury offers an incredible set of capabilities, and my new colleagues are a tremendously talented team.

All the best from Wendy and me.

--David V (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. / 504.256.2300)

Vitter opted not to run for re-election after losing a bitter 2015 Louisiana gubernatorial battle against John Bell Edwards.