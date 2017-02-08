Trump more popular than Obama despite media, hollywood slams

It has been a tumultuous three weeks for the new President Donald Trump. Any administration trying to make major changes will run into roadblocks from an entrenched bureaucracy and political insiders in Congress; however, this President is proposing quick and dramatic change that is generating massive opposition.

His most controversial measure, the executive order banning immigration from seven nations tied to terrorism, was met with widespread protests, a lawsuit and a court challenge. His nominees for critical cabinet positions are facing intense Senate opposition. After almost three weeks into the new Trump administration, the President still is waiting for the Senate to confirm most of his cabinet nominees. In fact, only seven nominees have been approved, with 16 still awaiting either a hearing or a final Senate vote. For President Obama, the Senate moved much quicker, approving six of his cabinet selections on Inauguration Day and five more in the following two weeks.

This obstructionism is just the latest tactics of liberals oppose President Donald Trump. It started on Inauguration Day when an unprecedented 68 congressional Democrats boycotted the ceremony. The following day, at the Women’s March, speakers used foul language on placards and from the podium to condemn the new President.

Celebrities, Saturday Night Live and late night comedians have railed against the President non-stop since his election. In contrast, the Hollywood community loved President Obama and comedians largely avoided any jokes at his expense.

With President Trump, some of these celebrities, such as Madonna, have advocated violence directed at the White House. Others such as actress Debra Messing, have condoned violence on college campuses.

The Trump hatred is not limited to his country. An Irish magazine, Village, printed on a recent front cover a picture of President Trump’s face, with a bulls-eye placed on the side, implying support for his assassination.

Despite the unprecedented opposition from political activists and celebrities, the President has amazingly strong approval numbers. Two polls released this week show Trump doing quite well in the face of non-stop criticism. In a new Reuters poll, Trump registered an approval rating of 50.1%, while a Rasmussen poll placed his approval rating, even higher, at 53%.

Incredibly, these ratings are higher than the average approval rating for former President Barack Obama. During his eight years in office, his approval rating averaged only 47.9%, finishing ninth among the 12 post World War II Presidents.

Unlike Trump, Obama received adoring media coverage during his eight years in office. His press conferences were never confrontational and he never faced the type of tough questions Trump received in his last press briefing.

Fortunately, the poll numbers show that the American people are not deceived by the Democrats and the Trump critics. They understand the stakes involved in the President’s agenda and the opposition it is creating. It looks like most Americans want to give our new President a chance to succeed. Too bad, Hollywood, the media and the Democrats in Congress have not received the message.