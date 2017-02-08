Marvel Comics picks Louisiana for TV series Cloak & Dagger

Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios, both part of the Walt Disney Company, will produce the project that features a teen superhero couple from Marvel Comics. Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger began filming in the New Orleans area this week.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Economic Development announced today that Marvel has begun production on a new television series – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger – in Louisiana for the Freeform network.

“It is my honor to welcome Marvel and its production team to our great state,” Gov. Edwards said. “Since 2002, Louisiana has been the location destination for more than $6 billion in film and TV production. Disney’s continuation of a long relationship with Louisiana and our crews, soundstages and locations comes as great news for the television industry professionals who work here, and for our resourceful vendors who supply and equip film and TV productions so well.”

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger chronicles the adventures of Tyrone “Ty” Johnson and Tandy Bowen, teens from different backgrounds who find themselves falling in love while being burdened by, and awakened to, newly acquired superpowers. They soon learn that they are better together than apart – but their feelings for each other make their already-complicated world even more challenging. The characters first appeared in Peter Parker The Spectacular Spider-Man comic book series in 1982, and debuted in their own publication in 1984.

“Louisiana delivers the perfect creative landscape for Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger as well as providing exceptional resources for production talent and a business-friendly environment,” said Jeph Loeb, executive producer and Marvel’s head of television.

The television studio’s commitment to the state reaffirms Louisiana’s standing as a leading U.S. film and television production destination.

“Louisiana’s incentive program, our crew base, infrastructure, locations and film-ready communities are exceptional assets available to the television and film industry,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “We know Marvel had the ability to consider other locations, and due to their confidence in all the things we have to offer, they have wisely chosen Louisiana. LED will work hard to ensure that they continue to have a best-in-class production experience here in Louisiana. Our goal is to remain the state of choice for these projects.”

Since the dawn of Louisiana’s modern-era film program in 2002, Louisiana has hosted more than $6 billion in film and television productions. In addition to creating thousands of jobs, these productions have generated significant spending through purchases at small businesses statewide. Louisiana-based film and TV projects have delivered Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-winning work while exporting content that demonstrates the state’s ability to build its cultural brand and the flexibility to portray other locales.

“As a trailblazer in the film industry, Louisiana continues to offer a first-class film and television incentive, and we remain an unrivaled location for production,” Louisiana Entertainment Executive Director Chris Stelly said. “We’re proud that Marvel recognizes the complete package that this state offers. This series will be a welcome addition to our ever-expanding canon of work.”