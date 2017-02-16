Talk with "New Orleans Voice", Mark Romig, Monday Feb. 20

Is it fair to say that Mark Romig is the voice of New Orleans?

I think so. If not "the voice" to be fair to other city officials, certainly one of the leading voices.

Regardless, the speed-talker, spokesperson, auctioneer, New Orleans Saints Superdome announcer, President and President and CEO New Orleans of the New Orleans Marketing Corporation is full-throated when it comes to praising and serving the city and community.