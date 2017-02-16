BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


Thursday, 16 February 2017 13:33
Talk with "New Orleans Voice", Mark Romig, Monday Feb. 20
romig2Is it fair to say that Mark Romig is the voice of New Orleans?

I think so.  If not "the voice" to be fair to other city officials, certainly one of the leading voices.

Regardless, the speed-talker, spokesperson, auctioneer, New Orleans Saints Superdome announcer, President and President and CEO New Orleans of the New Orleans Marketing Corporation is full-throated when it comes to praising and serving the city and community. 

 

 He has been named UNO Ambassador, has been a leader in planning for the upcoming 300 year anniversary of New Orleans (2018), has been added to board after board.  On  Monday, Romig will be taking your questions and calls on Bayoubuzz’s Facebook and Twitter Live video webcast.  Viewers can also watch the live event on Bayoubuzz.com.  The event will begin at 10am.

Tourism continues to be a major driver of the local economy and due to efforts of city voices and leaders, it has broken records with additional hotels, expanded convention space and world class attractions.

 

