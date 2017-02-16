Welcome back Arnie Fielkow & pro-basketball's greatest players, Let's talk

He’s the attorney who came to New Orleans as an Executive VP of the New Orleans Saints. After Katrina devastation and his insistence that the team not abandon the city, the then-jobless former Saint VP, moved onto a city council seat, then quickly became President of the New Orleans City Council. From there, since council salary is nearly impossible to raise a family, Fielkow returned back to sports, becoming President of the prestigious organization whose members just happen to be the greatest professional basketball players who ever donned shoes and jerseys.

Right. That Arnie Fielkow. He’s back and we’re better and happier for it.

For one, Fielkow and various members of the National Basketball Retired Players Association will be our guest on Facebook and Twitter Live on Friday, February 17.

For another, every time Fielkow comes to the city, he is armed with goodies in the form of exceptional activities and projects connecting his organization with city youths

He’s here this weekend, courtesy of the NBA All-Star Game, making another appearance in the city.

Friends, fans and interested individuals can watch the live interview, can chat and ask questions and can call by phone to say hi, ask questions and more. The telephone number will be posted on the video screen. The interviews can be seen on Bayoubuzz.com, Facebook Live and Twitter

The interviews with the greatest basketball players ever, begins at 11. The interview with one of the greatest New Orleans heroes, Fielkow, will start at 12 noon.

So, come watch and show Arnie (and the top pro roundball players in history) that we have their backs. And of course, let’s urge them to come back and visit, once again.

If anything, for Arnie’s kids.