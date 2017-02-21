Mark Romig touts "Follow Your Nola" campaign for tourists visiting New Orleans

Which Mark Romig, the President and CEO of the visitors and marketing organization said in an interview on Monday, is a concept and website the organization has been promoting which is to--“Follow your Nola”.



In that interview which was broadcasted live on Facebook and Twitter, Romig talked about the website which, located at Followyournola.com, is helping visitors go where we go and do.



“We invite people to experience Mew Orleans as if they were living here”—create their own Nola, and to create the web experience to be as personal as possible.



Which personal content, Romig states is called “MyNola”.



In part two of the interview, Romig talked further about how the local partners work together to promote this experience, how the promotional narrative will be shifting towards the middle of this year to take full advantage of the “event of events”—the New Orleans Tricentenial. Yep. Don’t tell anybody, but, this city will be 300 years old, in 2018.



Ok. Go ahead and tell the world.



In the interview, Romig also discussed how part of the web efforts of his organization and that of Stephen Perry’s, the New Orleans Metropolitan Convention & Visitors Bureau, will soon merge.



So, if you want to see the interview, follow the video above, and watch our Mr. Nola tourism and marketing, Mark Romig, explain so-much better.