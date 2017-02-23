BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


TOMORROW: "Super Hot" POLITICS WITH A Punch, Watch Video to learn more;

Click link
Thursday, 23 February 2017 10:17
Romig's, Stephen Perry's New Orleans tourism organizations differences?
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

tourism paradeTioday, when you think of New Orleans tourism, two names come to mind.  

One, is Stephen Perry, who is President nd CEO of the New Orleans Convention and Visitor's Bureau.  The other is Mark Romig, who presides over the marketing arm of New Orleans tourism and hospitality industry, as the head of the New Orleans Tourism and Marketing Corporation.

What are the differences between the two organizations?  Also, just where are these record-breaking number of tourists and convention-goers coming from?

These are the topics Mark Romig and I discussed on Monday during the Facebook-Twitter Live event.

In short, Perry's organization is private membership-based.  Romig's organization is public and the sourcing of their incoming dollars are based upon this difference.

During the interview, Romig said the two organizations work hand-in-glove in trying to attract the visitors, whether they seek New Orleans as a destination from within a close radius or one that extends out from Texas to Georgia or one that encompasses the broader national area with focus on the larger metropolitan areas.

Romig's, Stephen Perry's New Orleans tourism organizations differences?

the NOCVB's focus is upon conventions, meetings where the individual group is ten or more individuals, where as the NOTMC's focus is upon less than ten.

Romig said they are also working very closely with the  Armstrong International Airport which is now expanding and is receiving new direct flights from certain cities in the Americas and Europe.

 

Last modified on Thursday, 23 February 2017 11:56
Published in News
Stephen Sabludowsky

https://plus.google.com/u/0/+StephenSabludowsky/posts

 

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com/media/k2/users/584.jpg
Latest from Stephen Sabludowsky
More in this category: « Saving America: Trump more presidential, Congress more civil, media less bias, citizens more respectful Gabbing with Bruce Seals, a New Orleans legend, NBA, ABA star, Mentor to Youth »
Login to post comments
back to top

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Discuss below

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1