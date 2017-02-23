Gabbing with Bruce Seals, a New Orleans legend, NBA, ABA star, Mentor to Youth

For me, another name from the past, another local basketball great. Another National Basketball Retired Players Association member I was honored to talk with this NBA All-Star Weekend, last Friday.

Seals, like Slick Watts and Aaron James were local athletes that stood out from the rest of the pack in college. Seals and Xavier went to Xavier, James played for Grambling State. All three ended up playing pro basketball.

They all played during the same period in the 70’s.

During the last NBA All-Star Game weekend, I had the great opportunity to interview Watts. Last week, I had a chance to meet and share memories with James and Seals.

Seals went to Booker T. Washington and Seals was named Louisiana's Most Valuable High School basketball player. He then played for Xavier University, was drafted in the first round by the Utah Stars of the ABA and then, in 1975, was drafted in the second round by the Seattle SuperSonics, where he played three years and averaged 10.3 points per game.

He retired after playing basketball in Italy.

During the interview, Seals discussed playing with some of the NBA greats, and his work in Boston area with the Boys and Girls Club.