Suffering from "TrumperTension": Post Elections Stress Disorder?

Are you suffering from intense anxiety ever since, well, actually before election day? And do you still have the shakes?

Dr. Dintyala, also known as Dr. Calm, author, and medical physician, discussed this condition in a recent interview with Stephen Sabludowsky, Publisher of Bayoubuzz.com. ]

In a press release prior to the interview, the doctor said: “It’s no secret that the majority of people who didn’t vote for Donald Trump are having trouble accepting his administration. In fact, many Americans are seeking medical help for the anxiety they are experiencing due to the change of occupant at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. I have seen patients with Post-Election Stress Disorder, including some with previously well-controlled blood pressure who are coming in with alarmingly high numbers. I'm calling this ‘Trumpertension,’ a substantial increase in blood pressure unrelated to diet, sodium intake or exercise that is solely attributable to worries over what a Trump presidency may mean for your future and America’s. I find myself sharing tips to stay calm amidst the seemingly endless flow of unsettling news and ways to remain positive and hopeful, no matter who’s in the Oval Office.”