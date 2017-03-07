BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


TOMORROW: "Super Hot" POLITICS WITH A Punch, Watch Video to learn more;

Click link
Tuesday, 07 March 2017 11:10
Edwards signed Budget bill, Louisiana Public Service Commission used as sample
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

louisiana legislatureGov. John Bel Edwards has signed into law HB3, the budget bill passed during the recent special session.

    The governor used his executive authority to line item veto a $246,801 reduction from the Public Service Commission due to insufficient funds in the account, which only has a balance of about $500.
    “We all knew that passing a budget bill to close a $304 million mid-year deficit would be challenging, but we managed to come together and find a solution that met my key priorities without adversely impacting higher education, K-12 education, public safety, children and family services or our partner hospitals,” Edwards said in signing the legislation.
    He added, “That means the process worked and we have a lot to be proud about.  However, I did have to  line item veto one of the cuts in HB 3 due to non-existing funds, which serves as further proof that we would all be better served if the leaders in the House would discuss potential cuts with agencies and commissions  before  proposing  unworkable  solutions  out of the gate.”

 

Published in News
Lou Gehrig Burnett

Lou Gehrig Burnett is the publisher of Fax-Net, a North-Louisiana newsletter.

Website: www.faxnetupdate.com/
Latest from Lou Gehrig Burnett
More in this category: « Trump, loyalists, right-wing conspiracy media risk hurting their causes, losing credibilities America Rising helping Louisiana Governor to Edwards fall »
Login to post comments
back to top

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Discuss below

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1