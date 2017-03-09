Post-Trump win: No honeymoon, Obamacare, Trumpcare angry confrontations, controversies

There’s one guy here in Louisiana who knows a thing or two about politics. That man is Jim Brown.

He has spent 28 years of his adult life in government, as a State Senator, Secretary of State and Insurance Commissioner. His first presidential election, of which he became “cut his teeth in te 60's” was way back when John McKeithen wanted some “hep”.



He witnessed the angry ’68 Democratic Convention spawn the era of Richard Nixon, the man, the media could not stand. Brown remembers, of course, the frantic days of George W. Bush trying to put an administration together after the most brutal election controversy in modern American history.



But, he has never seen politics as we’re experiencing now—the anger, the controversies, the confrontations--throughout the country is palpable.

Trump has had no honeymoon since the November election and it doesn't look like it's going to get better any time soon.



What’s causing the seething? Could it be Social media? How about Donald Trump’s outrageous statements? Or, is it the Democrats feeling bitter post-election loss?



In the short video clip from our Facebook-Twitter Live event today, Brown talks about this recent phenomenon, its potential cause, and impact.