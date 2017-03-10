DDD's Kurt Weigle describes cultural economy, creative district in New Orleans downtown

A few years ago, the linkage of those terms meant little. Now, they, in many ways, personify the city’s personality and lifeblood that connects the heritage of New Orleans’s music, arts, literature, to the future and new economy.

In my recent Facebook/Twitter Live interview with the President and CEO of the Downtown Development District Kurt Weigle, the issue of the creative district and cultural economy emerged.

The DDD in partnering with various organizations are taking the concepts to the next level.

For example, Weigle’s organization has partnered with the Idea Village’s Entrepreneurship Week which is fast-approaching. Various businesses reflecting the creative industry will be vying in a “pitch” for substantial award and recognition.

Watch the video above for more information

Location: Contemporary Arts Center, 900 Camp St., Keynote Stage

Schedule:

• 11am CANO Panel - International Leaders Report on worldwide Creative Commerce Trends

• 12pm - Lunch

• 1:15pm LCEF Panel - The Win/Win of Cultural Entrepreneurship - Putting Your Passions to Work

• 2:30pm - 4pm - Downtown NOLA Arts-Based Business Pitch

Arts-Based Business Pitch Finalists



NOLA DNA - Delivers history on demand by unlocking a unique archive of 1885-1929 newspapers: providing access via locus based media platforms.

Gigsy LLC - Sells enterprise level photo and video service products and facilitates a paid apprenticeship for talented New Orleans youth.

OperaCréole - Dedicated to preserving and performing the operatic works of people of color, especially 19th Century N.O. composer.

Two Girls One Shuck - Traveling Oyster Bar! Catering services providing fresh shucked raw and grilled oysters throughout the city.

Young Artist Movement - First city-wide youth mural program, engaging youth, artist and communities in sustained public art and place making.



Panels

CANO: International Leaders Report on worldwide Creative Commerce Trends<

Meet the leaders, and learn from the best strategies in other states and cities. Hear about UNESCO's research into worldwide creative industries trends. Learn how the Arts and Science Council in Nashville that has linked two disciplines to build a strong community coalition. Hear from a leading innovator in marketing creative producers, Eric Morgan. Learn how you can become a leader in our city's initiatives to make New Orleans the international cultural center it has always aspired to be.



LCEF: The Win/Win of Cultural Entrepreneurship - Putting Your Passions to Work

What does it take to be successful in the creative industries? Hear from three businesses at three different levels of success. Ethel Williams of Cocoa & Cream Mobile Food and Catering will share her experience going from mom and phlebotomist to launching a successful food truck business and she'll share tips on how to take advantage of resources available. Publisher, gallery owner and entrepreneur Steve Martin will talk about creating Art+Design magazine, whose readership spans 12 countries. Hear from Domain Companies Principal, Matt Schwartz, about their unique business model which incorporates arts and culture. This New York-based company is making a huge impact in New Orleans, from the artsy Ace Hotel, to residential developments, and to The Shop, a shared workspace at the Contemporary Arts Center.

Register here