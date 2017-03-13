DA Cannizzarro, Spud, Martiny, Dr. Laura ready to Punch, Thursday in New Orleans

So, if you're looking for the latest in news, politics with a healthy twist of humor, you know where to go.
"Punch" is a take-off of the Bill Maher show "Politically Incorrect" where co-producer Jeff Crouere and I bringing together politico's newsmakers, some really funny people--put them on stage and let them slug in out, with love taps or a proverbial verbal uppercut.
So, who's on the chopping block as we make mince meat out of the local and national news and hilarity?
On stage, along with the Master of Ceremony, Crouere are our panelists:
Dr. Laura Badeaux
Director; LA Center for Women in Government and Business
Tee Ray Bergeron
All-Star Comedian; Local Headliner; Punch Favorite
Hon. Leon Cannizzaro
District Attorney of Orleans Parish
Hon. Danny Martiny (R-Kenner)
Louisiana State Senator
Spud McConnell
Stage and Film Actor; Local Icon; Host of WLAE-TV Show
Gregory Ricks
Host of "Winning at Life," LA's 401k & Retirement Authority
Laura Sanders
National Comedy Show Headliner; #1 I-Tunes Comedy Album
Here are some of the particulars:
Doors Open at 6 p.m.; Show Begins at 8 p.m.;
Eiffel Society; 2040 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans
Be sure to arrive early to enjoy cocktails, dinner and musical entertainment at the exquisite Eiffel Society. Valet Parking is provided.
If you would like to take advantage of this opportunity, purchase tickets in advance on-line at our website:
POLITICS WITH A PUNCH ONLINE TICKET STORE
Tickets at the door will be $20 per person/$35.00 per couple.
For more information, call #504-669-6076.