Monday, 13 March 2017 12:12
DA Cannizzarro, Spud, Martiny, Dr. Laura ready to Punch, Thursday in New Orleans
unnamed 2It’s time for some law, politics, legislation, women-in-politics , business, plenty of laughs.  And did i say amusement, politics and humor?  Plenty of it, in fact.

It's a program that I coined many years ago, "Funnier than Laughing Gas" in describing Politics with a Punch, which kicks off this Thursday, March 16.

So, if you're looking for the latest in news, politics with a healthy twist of humor, you know where to go.

"Punch" is a take-off of the Bill Maher show "Politically Incorrect" where co-producer Jeff Crouere and I bringing together politico's newsmakers, some really funny people--put them on stage and let them slug in out, with love taps or a proverbial verbal uppercut.

So, who's on the chopping block as we make mince meat out of the local and national news and hilarity?

On stage, along with the Master of Ceremony, Crouere are our panelists:

Dr. Laura Badeaux

Director; LA Center for Women in Government and Business   

Tee Ray Bergeron 

All-Star Comedian; Local Headliner; Punch Favorite

Hon. Leon Cannizzaro  

District Attorney of Orleans Parish

Hon. Danny Martiny (R-Kenner)

Louisiana State Senator

Spud McConnell  

Stage and Film Actor; Local Icon; Host of WLAE-TV Show  

Gregory Ricks  

Host of "Winning at Life," LA's 401k & Retirement Authority 

Laura Sanders

National Comedy Show Headliner; #1 I-Tunes Comedy Album

Here are some of the particulars:

Doors Open at 6 p.m.; Show Begins at 8 p.m.;

Eiffel Society; 2040 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans

Be sure to arrive early to enjoy cocktails, dinner and musical entertainment at the exquisite Eiffel Society. Valet Parking is provided.  

If you would like to take advantage of this opportunity, purchase tickets in advance on-line at our website:

POLITICS WITH A PUNCH ONLINE TICKET STORE

Tickets at the door will be $20 per person/$35.00 per couple.

For more information, call  #504-669-6076.

