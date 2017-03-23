Trump viewed as major threat to technology industry says Collision Conference

He has taken credit for the stock market soaring to record highs. He claims the low unemployment numbers as of recent and the strong job growth reports this year is strong evidence that Americans see a brighter future. Indeed, he has a point. American confidence is at an all-time high, and has accelerated in part due to many reasons including the promises to fix health care, to halt unreasonable regulations and to take other pro-business strategies such as tax cuts--that he, his supporters and top industry leaders--hope will pay large dividends.
However, not everybody is on board the Trump business, technology, investment, world economy train.
According to an unscientific survey conducted by a technology-business conferencing organization, Donald Trump is a major threat to the growth of its industry.
Below is a press release by Collision Conference which will be making its second appearance in New Orleans, this spring. Collision conference brings together large and small technology companies, investing and business leaders.
“President Trump has severely damaged America’s reputation in the world and his policies will undermine the country’s ability to innovate, according to a new poll of the tech industry.
Trump himself is the prime threat to the industry, according to an exclusive survey of attendees at Collision, America’s fastest growing tech conference.
The survey of 1,268 US and international tech founders, CEOs, investors and developers delivered a damning verdict on Trump’s first 100 days in office. The poll also did not spare the tech industry itself, accusing it of failing to act on fake news, sexism in the industry and climate change.
Trump verdict
America's reputation in the world has been severely damaged by the election of President Trump, according to 89% of respondents, with both international and US respondents answering in very similar proportions (88% US and 90% non-US).
Conversely only 18% agreed that Donald Trump will be better for the world economy than Barack Obama.
President Trump's stance on immigration will seriously damage America's ability to innovate, according to an overwhelming 85% of respondents. The proportion of respondents saying this was remarkably similar for US and non-US respondents. Broken down further, around 80% of C-level executives in the survey said the same.
Asked what was the biggest threat to the tech industry, President Trump came out on top.
President Trump - 38.5%
China - 28%
Working regulations - 20%
Lack of funding - 15%
Investors placed more importance on working regulations at 32% - still behind Donald Trump at 39%.
The survey also found:
Silicon Valley has failed to address sexism and misogyny in tech, according to 88% of respondents.
- The tech industry has been complicit in the promotion of fake news, according to 76% of respondents.
- The tech industry has failed to play its part in finding solutions to climate change, according to 74% of respondents.
Collision conducted an online poll of 1,268 US and international past and present attendees of its event - held this year in New Orleans from May 4-6. The poll was conducted between March 1 and 8.
Of the respondents 43% were American. Respondents came from 110 other countries, including Canada, France, Portugal, India, Brazil, UK, Israel, Germany and Ireland.
Collision is America’s fastest growing tech event. In 2017 it will welcome 20,000 attendees to hear more than 250 speakers across four stages in New Orleans from May 2-4. Speakers already announced include: