Trump viewed as major threat to technology industry says Collision Conference

One of Donald Trump’s strong suits is the claim he is pro-business. He has also reached out to the technology community with a gathering of technology leaders and has created an advisory board of these top techies to help guide his administration.

He has taken credit for the stock market soaring to record highs. He claims the low unemployment numbers as of recent and the strong job growth reports this year is strong evidence that Americans see a brighter future. Indeed, he has a point. American confidence is at an all-time high, and has accelerated in part due to many reasons including the promises to fix health care, to halt unreasonable regulations and to take other pro-business strategies such as tax cuts--that he, his supporters and top industry leaders--hope will pay large dividends.

However, not everybody is on board the Trump business, technology, investment, world economy train.

According to an unscientific survey conducted by a technology-business conferencing organization, Donald Trump is a major threat to the growth of its industry.

Below is a press release by Collision Conference which will be making its second appearance in New Orleans, this spring. Collision conference brings together large and small technology companies, investing and business leaders.