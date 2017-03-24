Maryland's Illegal alien rape case, School head cries PC, not security

On March 16, a 14-year old girl was allegedly raped by two illegal aliens in a high school bathroom in Rockville, Maryland. One of the alleged rapists, Henry Sanchez-Milian, is an adult, 18 years old, while the other suspect, Jose O. Montano, is 17-years old. They have been charged with first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sexual offense for allegedly dragging the young girl into the boy’s bathroom, sexually assaulting her and forcing her to perform sexual acts.

This incident has shocked the nation and exposed the dangers of open borders and lax immigration enforcement. By allowing millions of illegal aliens into this country, the safety of Americans has been put at risk.

Conditions are so dire that Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, said to all parents in his state that their children were potentially at risk. He said, “I am not sure I can give assurances that their children will be safe.” This astonishing admission highlights the problems of the sanctuary policies of Montgomery County, Maryland, where the attack occurred.

The county is among many sanctuary areas in the country which refuses to work with federal immigration authorities to deport illegal immigrants. Hogan said that the sanctuary policies were “a big part of the problem.”

Unfortunately, the message has not been received by Dr. Jack Smith, the Superintendent of the Montgomery County school district. Instead of showing concern about the safety of children in his district, Smith blasted the response from parents and warned against “racism and xenophobia.” He was upset at the type of calls his office received from parents in the aftermath of the incident. Thus, the Superintendent placed his focus on maintaining politically correct sanctuary policies instead of taking corrective action in his district.

This tragic incident also highlights the problems of coddling immigrants who illegally cross the border. Sanchez-Milian is from Guatemala and was captured by border patrol agents in August of 2016 at Rio Valley Grande, Texas. Instead of being immediately deported, he was detained for 12 days and eventually released. ICE allowed him to fly to Baltimore, Maryland to live with his father. In the fall, he was enrolled at Rockville High School and now he is accused of brutalizing and raping a 14-year-old girl who will be traumatized for the rest of her life.

At the time of his release, Sanchez-Milian was ordered to appear before an immigration judge; however, after seven months, the hearing has still not occurred. If he had been deported, this travesty may never have occurred.

His attorney, Andrew Jezic, said that Sanchez-Milian was released because the inflow of illegal immigrants is too great for federal authorities to handle. According to Jezic, “There’s been so many people that have come through the border that are underage in the last year, so what happened is that immigration just doesn’t have the resources to deal with all of these people coming in.”

Jezic believes that the massive influx of illegal immigrants has also caused significant delays in scheduling the court hearings. Thus, in the case of Sanchez-Milian, what should have been handled in short order, has taken more than seven months.

This has resulted in not only a delay in justice but also a horrific act of violence. It is a sad reminder that forceful action in dealing with illegal immigration is essential for the safety of all Americans, especially those who are most vulnerable, our children.