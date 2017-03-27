LABI's Waguespack pokes Edwards tax delay, promotes Louisiana Legislative outlook

According to Bridges:

“Gov. John Bel Edwards is pushing back the public release of his tax overhaul package, probably until Wednesday, the governor’s spokesman said Sunday afternoon.

The governor had planned to provide the much-awaited details on Monday.

“We’re just waiting on a few more things,” Richard Carbo, the governor’s spokesman, said in an interview. The governor, he said, requested more information from Kimberly Robinson, his Revenue Department secretary.

Edwards met with his top tax, budget and legislative advisers throughout Saturday and also on Friday night in an effort to nail down the specifics.

Carbo said Edwards is still planning to propose replacing the state tax on corporate income with a corporate tax on sales known as a gross receipts tax. That proposal, something of a surprise given that it was not among the recommendations of a blue-ribbon task force on tax reform set up by Edwards, has gotten a cool reception so far.

“He has additional questions of the model we’re trying to do,” Carbo said.