Trump no Putin Puppet, Russia collusion smashed to smithereens

With the successful missile strike against a Syrian air base last night, President Donald Trump has accomplished many important goals. He has sent a well-defined signal that the use of chemical weapons will not be tolerated. In vigorously responding to atrocities committed by Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, the President has distinguished himself from the weak policies pursued by the Obama administration.

The President acted less than 72 hours after Assad used chemical weapons to attack a rebel held area, Idlib Province. It was a decisive action that reassured American allies and sent a clear message to our enemies, such as North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, that this President will not hesitate to use military action if necessary.

Another definite result of the President’s military order is that the fantasy about Russian collusion in the 2016 election has been shattered to smithereens. After eight months of investigation, no evidence has been produced that Trump campaign operatives colluded with Russian officials to steal the election from Hillary Clinton.

While there is no viable way that Russians tampered with voting machines throughout the country, there is also no guarantee that Russians hacked into the email accounts of the Democratic National Committee or Clinton Campaign Chairman John Podesta. It is questionable what impact, if any, these disclosures had on the voting public. Regardless, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has stated that Russian hackers were not his sources for the emails.

If the Russians had supported any candidate in the last election, it would surely have been Hillary Clinton. She advocated a “reset” of Russian relations and spoke very positively of helping the government. In a March 24, 2010 interview, Hillary told Russian journalist Vladimir Posner that “our goal is to strengthen Russia.”

Even more damming is the fact that the U.S. State Department, while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State, gave approval for the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation to purchase a controlling interest in a Canadian company, Uranium One, that had billions of dollars in assets, including control of 20% of our country’s uranium capacity.

Uranium is used in nuclear weapons and reactors and it is vital resource for any country, such as Russia, looking to rebuild their economy and military. While Hillary was greenlighting Russia’s return to greatness, Bill Clinton was cashing in with fervor, receiving $500,000 to speak at a Moscow summit. The family foundation also did quite well, according to Clinton Cash author Peter Schweizer. He said that “shareholders” involved in the Uranium One transaction “transferred approximately $145 million to the Clinton Foundation or its initiatives.”

While Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State and during the second term of President Obama, the Russians should have been quite pleased by how they were treated by the United States. They grew in influence in the Middle East, established a stronghold in Syria, destabilized Ukraine and invaded Crimea, annexing the region. In the process, Clinton and Obama did nothing to stop them.

In contrast, Trump campaigned on a clear platform of rebuilding our military. As President, Trump has called for a $54 billion increase in defense spending. In contrast, under Obama, the military suffered tremendously with dangerous cuts to our defense forces, resulting in our country’s smallest armed forces since before World War II.

Russian President Vladimir Putin would be much more comfortable dealing with a President Hillary Clinton than a President Trump, who acted decisively yesterday and signaled to the world that he is no one’s puppet. Last night, President Trump acted in the national security interest of the United States, not at the behest of Russia or another country.

A puppet of Putin would not have launched the devastating attack on a Syrian air base, a strong move that obviously upset and rattled the Russians. During the Obama administration, Assad’s chemical weapons attack was met by only rhetoric. In this administration, his attack has been met by brutal military might.

Hopefully, this military action will convince the Democrats to end this Russian collusion witch hunt, which is only making their party look ridiculous. It is also distracting Congress from accomplishing more important goals such as repealing and replacing Obamacare, cutting taxes and securing our nation’s borders.

