Trump filling swamp, abandoning Bannon, swayed by Kushner, Ivanka

As the United States approaches the one hundred day anniversary of President Donald Trump, recent political developments are beginning to show that Donald Trump just might not be the conservative he has claimed to be.

Not that Trump has not pursued a conservative agenda, for he has. He delivered on his campaign promise of picking a pro-conservative justice for Supreme Court. He signed executive orders that strip away edicts by the Obama administration.

But, in other areas, he might not be delivering as promised.

Trump avid supporter, Jeff Crouere, acknowledged as much on Sunday, during a Facebook-Twitter-Youtube Live discussion in his weekly discussion with me.

Don’t read too much into my comments above.

Conservative radio talk show host, Crouere, surely is not abandoning Donald Trump. Crouere is a Trump loyal supporter, a former Trump delegate and has supported the President strongly at almost all challenges.

Yet, he also acknowledges that the swamp that was to be drained is still very much filled to its edges and that the President appears to be abandoning the right-wing side of the party in favor of his own more moderate family’s positions, that belonging to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump..

Watch the video above