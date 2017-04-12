Tillerson, Lavrov hold joint press conference: Discuss Syria, Obama, other issues

Watch the video https://www.c-span.org/video/?426922-1/secretary-tillerson-russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-hold-news-conference-syria (LIVE)
The issues discussed include the Syrian chemical incident, ISIS, Israel and the Palestinian settlements, Afghanistan, the Ukranian crises, Crimean peninsula, the Obama administration difficulties and some of the other burning foreign policy issues.
Tillerson said that the relationship between the two countries are serious, given the nuclear superpowers potentials. He also said the two countries have agreed upon a working group to help resolve some of their differences.
Tillerson also said the facts are certain that Syria planned the recent chemical weapon attacks. The Russians insist they have differing views regarding the facts