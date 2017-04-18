Do endorsements really matter in North Louisiana elections?



Case in point – the race for the 8th District seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives. In the runoff for this Bossier seat are Raymond Crews and Robbie Gatti.

Crews finished first in a four-man field with 41% of the vote. Earning a runoff spot with a close second-place finish was Gatti with 37%.

Coming in third was Duke Lowrie with 16%, followed by Patrick Harrington with 6%.

Crews is winning the endorsements race. The latest politician to weigh in is Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy. “I am supporting Raymond Crews because he is the best candidate to fight wasteful spending and reduce the size of state government,” he said.

Crews, of course, was delighted and thanked Kennedy and said a lot of good things about the senator.

Kennedy is not the first to endorse. Crews has also received the endorsement of U.S. Reps. Mike Johnson and Clay Higgins, state Attorney General Jeff Landry, state Rep. Dodie Horton, and Harrington.

Gatti, meanwhile, has the endorsement of the Bossier City Firefighters Association and Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker.

Lowrie, who holds the balance of power with his 16% of the vote, has not endorsed either candidate.

The election is April 29, and it is the only race on the ballot. So who gets their supporters to the polls will play a key role in what should be a low turnout. Will all of these endorsements matter? We’ll see.



Glover wants answers

State Rep. Cedric Glover wants to know what happened with the General Motors plant in Shreveport. And he is seeking drastic measures to do it.

He is asking the Louisiana Legislature to use a powerful tool it hasn’t used in decades – subpoenas to testify before a legislative committee under oath.

He wants answers on why Caddo Parish passed on a deal with Land Rover and Japanese manufacturer Daikin in favor of Elio Motors and its three-wheeled vehicle, which has seen one delay after another.

Glover wants to question under oath the deal makers who were involved in the Elio Motors decision, including former Louisiana Director of Economic Development Stephen Moret.

He also wants answers from Racer Trust, the government program created to find new uses for the GM plant after the company filed bankruptcy, and billionaire Stuart Lichter, who got the plant.

Glover alleges that criminal activity could be involved when the best that could be done was Elio and other opportunities have been passed over and lost.

It is a complicated web that was weaved by those involved in the Elio deal, including some Caddo commissioners, and Glover wants all of the actions brought to light.

The decision rests with state Rep. Thomas Carmody, who is chairman of the House Commerce Committee of which Glover is a member. Carmody said he has not yet discussed this possibility with the Speaker of the House.